Medal hauls for Sleaford Gymnastics Club

Sleaford Gym club medal winners from Indi Invitational.

The gymnasts were invited to participate in the friendly event against five other clubs with more than 70 gymnasts competing.

Sleaford Gym club medal winners from The National Roses 2017. EMN-170615-121934002

Results (level 5) – Olivia Thorpe: 2x gold (vault and bars), 2x silver (beam and floor); Abbi Jones: 2x gold (vault and floor); Isabelle Harvey: bronze (vault); Gabby Greig: 2x silver (vault and beam), gold (bars), bronze (floor); Amy Patchett: silver (vault), gold (beam), bronze (floor); Rachel Harte: gold (bars); Emma Randall: 2x gold, (vault and bars), bronze (beam), silver (floor).

Level 4 – Molli Wilson: 4th x2 (vault and beam); Rebecca Fletcher: silver x2 (vault and floor), gold (beam); Kennedy Shelley: bronze (vault), silver (beam), gold (floor); Hannah Pointon: gold (vault), silver (beam), gold (floor).

They then travelled to Milton Keyes to compete against more than 300 gymnasts at the National Roses Invitational.

The event gives gymnasts of all levels the opportunity to compete and perform with an added incentive of a possibile medal.

Having to perform new high level skills on all pieces in the Tudor Rose section, the medal gain was very difficult, but the Sleaford girls did superbly and held their own.

Results (Tudor Rose) – Kennedy Shelley: bronze (vault); Rebecca Fletcher gold (floor), 4th (vault).

(Wild Rose) – Oliwia Winiarska: silver (vault), gold x2 (bars and beam), 4th (trampette); Alice James: gold (vault), bronze x2 (bars and beam), silver (trampette); Poppy Carleton: silver (trampette); Isabelle Garratt: bronze x2 (vault and bars).

(Royal Rose) – Gabby Greig: bronze x2 (vault and trampette), gold (bars); Abbi Jones: gold x2 (vault and trampette), silver (floor); Isabelle Harvey: bronze (bars); Amy Patchett: bronze (trampette).