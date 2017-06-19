Mixed bag for Ruskington Bowls Club

Ruskington Bowls Club opened last week’s schedule with a big 10-point haul at Bardney in the Cliff League.

David Miller’s set of Jock Mitchell and Linda Picton won 16-12 thanks to five shots on the final end, and Keith Pilbeam with Les Wilkinson and John Hurst had an easy 17-7 win.

But Sue Mitchell’s set of Les Warren and Paul Butterworth narrowly lost 17-18, and George Glover’s set of Paul Shelley and Tony Codd went down 11-23, for a slender one-shot aggregate win.

n Hosting Monks Road in the City (evening) League also brought a mixed bag.

Tony Codd’s set of Keith Pilbeam and Paul Butterworth dropped eight shots in the last four ends to lose 19-27, but John Booth with Isabel Drain and Graham Croft scored five over the final three ends for an 18-16 comeback win.

Trevor Thackray’s set of Les Wilkinson and John Hurst lost 12-24, but George Glover with Jock Mitchell and Jim Barclay routed their opponents 37-7 to seal the aggregate and 10 league points.

n At home to Nettleham in the District League, Sue Mitchell with Kath Booth and Lorraine Clifton overcame a tough start to win 22-17, while Tony Codd steered his set of John Hurst and George Glover to another hard-fought win, 15-11.

But John Booth’s set of Les Wilkinson and Jock Mitchell went down heavily, 9-26, as Ruskington lost the aggregate and earned four points.

n Ruskington fielded several new players for the trip to Heckington and took two Woodhall Spa League points.

Isabel Drain, with Colin Pawson and Carol Croft, won 16-15 thanks to a last-gasp three on the final end, but Tony Codd and newcomers John Sanderson and Tom Chapman lost 5-28, and Jock Mitchell with Eddie Yeates and Graham Croft lost 12-20.

n Hosting Saxilby in the Cliff League proved a match of contrasts.

Jim Matson with Les Wilkinson and Sue Mitchell lost a very close game 14-17, and Tony Codd’s set of Trevor Thackray and John Hurst went down 13-22.

But Waylon Clarke’s set of Jock Mitchell and Keith Pilbeam won 29-18, thanks to two successive sixes, and George Glover with Paul Butterworth and John Booth dominated to win 28-10 and earn 10 league points.

n At Washingborough in the City League, Jim Barclay’s set of Les Wilkinson and Jackie Ray performed strongly to win 25-8.

But defeats for Les Jenkins’ set of Carol and Graham Croft (18-24), and John Booth with Isabel Drain and Angela Goddard (11-30), meant just two points.

n Newly-promoted Ruskington moved into second place in the Coningsby League, with the best shots difference, after taking seven points from their trip to Burton House, in Boston.

Waylon Clarke led his set of Lorraine Clifton and Tony Codd to a strong 17-11 win after a neck-and-neck struggle, while Jim Matson with Trevor Thackray and Keith Pilbeam won 15-10.

Les Jenkins with Les Wilkinson and Jackie Ray tied another close tussle 19-19, takign two shots on the final end when the skip took out Burton’s holding shot.