Nottingham debuts for young Sleaford triathletes

The club was represented at all levels from the oldest (youth category) to two of their newest and youngest members, Ted Bentley and Ollie Higgins (pictured).

The pair competed in their first-ever triathlon in the Tristar Start category for eight-year-olds, finishing fourth and fifth overall after a neck-and-neck sprint to the line.

The triathlon involved a pool swim followed by a bike ride through a technical grass course, with plenty of twist, turns and tree roots to navigate. The final run was a gently undulating grass course allowing for some fast finishes.

Representing the club were: Tom Procter (youth); Will Bentley and Katie Lancaster (Tristar 3); Georgia Lancaster, Jack Pemberton, Stanley Pocock, Thomas Balfe and Harry Turner (Tristar 2); Olivia Barrett, Olivia Cepelak and Ewan Clark (Tristar 1); Ted Bentley and Ollie Higgins (Tristar Start).