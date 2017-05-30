Olympian visits Sleaford Elite Gymnastics Club

Sleaford Elite Gymnastics Club hosted another famous Olympian when the boys had a visit from real-life Batman, Brinn Bevan.

Brinn (19) was one of Britain’s top junior gymnasts and was part of the British team which won gold at the 2012 Junior European Championships.

British Olympian Brinn Bevan and children at Sleaford Elite Gymnastics Club EMN-170529-153935002

As a senior, Brinn won European pommel horse bronze before being part of the British team which won silver at the 2015 World Championships.

He was also a member of the men’s team which came fourth at the Rio Olympics last year.

Sleaford Elite Gymnastics Club hosted young aspiring superstars from across the county who were thrilled to meet Brinn.

He gave advice and coaching tips to the youngsters, talked to them about his experiences, and gave demonstrations of his skills before taking part in fun gymnastics challenges with the children.

Sleaford Elite head coach Patsy Shields said: “Brinn has been amazing; he is so down to earth and the gymnasts had such a fun time with him!

“Brinn understands the importance of role models in inspiring young gymnasts – he himself has been inspired to his success by his friend and team-mate, Max Whitlock, the double Olympic champion.

She added: “This is the third event we have put on for the children in our community to allow them to meet their gymnastics heroes and idols.

“It has been such an honour to host these amazing young people and it has given such a boost to our youngsters, inspiring them to greater successes!”

* For more details about the club, call (01529) 968080 or email sleafordelite@outlook.com