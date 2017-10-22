Over 500 take Spires and Steeples Challenge between Lincoln and Sleaford

A total of 504 people set off on this year’s Spires and Steeples Challenge charity walk and run from Lincoln to Sleaford.

Celebrating its tenth year, the Spires and Steeples Challenge is a 26 or 13 mile run or walk following the path of the district’s Spires and Steeples heritage trail – an off road trail that follows way marked public footpaths and bridleways, open fields and countryside lanes, finishing at the National Centre for Craft and Design.

With no winners, it is described as a test of an individual’s fitness and mental grit to cross the finish line. Runners and walkers set off from Lincoln or Metheringham.

One of the organisers, Jade Oliver, said this year’s event on Sunday saw an increase in entrants from last year, with good weather to boot.

She said: “To celebrate our tenth year we encouraged people to make a day of it, providing sports massages, wood-fired pizzas and prosecco. We had a mobile climbing wall and aerial hoop to have a go on and music as we read out people’s numbers crossing the line.”

The challenge is in aid of WheelPower which provides sports wheelchairs, training and support to disabled people. Some also raised funds for their own charities.

Jade said: “Some people have run it every year. We had an accompanied blind runner too.”

