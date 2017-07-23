Rugby summer camp arrives

Sleaford Rugby Club will be hosting a Summer Camp from August 7-11.

The event is open to boys and girls aged from six to 16, both beginners and regular players.

The event costs £150 for the full five days - and there are also day rates available on request.

Bookings can be made at http://www.rucksnmauls.co.uk/ or for further information contact Rucks N Mauls on 01223 968833 or at info@rucks nmauls.co.uk.