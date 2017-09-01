Running trio complete 100km challenge

ds

The trio of Helen Barker, Kath Cheadle and Helen Church took part in the 62-mile endurance event to help raise money and awareness for several national charities.

They joined more than 1,600 fellow runners at the start line who headed out along the South Coast Downs Path, a tough route with more than 70 per cent of it covering hills and cliffs in very hot conditions.

During the first 50K they passed through The Seven Sisters Country Park, and took on a climb up to Beachy Head at 162m above sea level.

There was plenty of refuelling point at the halfway stop in Brighton before embarking on a gruelling night section.

They were greeted by the sunrise over Arundel and crossed the finish line at Sunday lunchtime, clocking 29hr 48mins.

This was just the 27th out of 51 runs and races that Sleaford Town Runners member Helen Barker is embarking on in 12 months, ranging from 5k to 100k.

She was inspired by ‘51’ gardens and outside spaces The Greenfingers Charity has created for sick children.

Kath (Sleaford Striders) and Helen (Bourne) supported the Stroke Association and The Samaritans with the sisters raising nearly £1,000 between them.

To support Greenfingers, you can donate via Helen Barker’s Justgiving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/helen-barker16