Ruskington Bowls Club secures hat-trick of wins

Four matches brought and three wins for Ruskington Bowls Club last week.

The bad result came in their first match against Heighington in the City (evening) League Section B where relegation looks to be looming.

John Booth’s set of Trevor Thackray and Les Warren provided the only rink win, 24-19, and the only points, while Waylon Clarke’s set went down 13-24, Tony Codd’s by 14-21 and Wendy Pateman’s by 18-24.

* A victory on the Hykeham green followed in the District League with a 60-46 aggregate for eight points.

The club sits fourth in a closely-fought Division Two.

* Ruskington hosted Leadenham for a City (Afternoon) League match where two rink wins and the aggregate earned eight points.

Jim Barclay, with Carol Croft and Jackie Ray, won 23-15, and John Booth, with Les Wilkinson and Graham Croft, totally dominated to win 30-6.

Only Les Jenkins, with Isabel Drain and Lorraine Clifton, couldn’t do the business and went down 23-13.

Ruskington lie fifth with four games to play and need some wins to secure their status in the top division.

* Friday’s match at Boston in the Coningsby League resulted in a win on two rinks, plus the aggregate at 41-36 in a close-fought match.

The six-point haul leaves Ruskington second with four matches to play.