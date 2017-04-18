Sinclair scorches to win at Sleaford Wheelers Charity 10

Sleaford Wheelers Cycling Club raised £1,200 for Cancer Research UK from their popular annual Charity 10 Time Trial on Saturday.

The event drew 138 entrants of all ages from across Lincolnshire and beyond with 128 riders finishing the course.

Sleaford Wheelers charity TT. Paul Burrows - Sleaford Wheelers Cycling Club. EMN-170417-152633002

Matt Sinclair (Lutterworth Cycle Centre Race Team) took the top spot with a time of 20min 19secs, while Sarah King, of Bianchi Dama UK, was quickest women’s rider in an impressive 23.36.

Luke Issitt took place for the Wheelers in the juvenile category with a time of 27.55, while Isabel Hobday (Witham Wheelers) completed the course in 33.42 to take the top spot in the female juvenile category.

Adam Egner took the top junior prize in 23.03 for the Witham Wheelers, and Melissa Mawson was the quickest female junior with a time of 42.22.

Event organiser Linda Hurst said: “This was the first event that I have ever organised, but I cannot take the credit for it as it really was a team effort, supported by members of Sleaford Wheelers.

Sleaford Wheelers charity TT. Richard Yates - Sleaford Wheelers Cycling Club. EMN-170417-152817002

“The event has been run for the last seven years by Doug Laidlow, who has worked tirelessly to turn this event into a date for everyone’s diary. We reached a field of 138 riders from all over the country; with riders from 12 years of age to riders in their 70s, including two trike riders.

“It was a great event for a great cause.”

Top 10: 1 Matt Sinclair (Lutterworth CC RT) 20min 19secs, 2 W. Perrett (Langdale Lightweights) 21.02, 3 I. Guilor (Mapperley CC) 21.07, 4 M. Vaal (Team Bottrill/HSS) 21.25, 5 A. Colman (Alford Wheelers) 21.26, 6 N. Palmer (Velo-One CT) 21.28, 7 A. Golby (Cambridge Uni CC) 21.30, 8 R. Egner (Witham Wheelers) 21.31, 9 J. Boyle (Sleaford Wheelers) CC 21.35, 10 R. Hamblin (Sleaford Wheelers CC) 21.39.

Entries are now open for the Nev Crane Memorial 25-mile time trial on Sunday, July 16.

Sleaford Wheelers charity TT. Ann Le Bek - Sleaford Wheelers Cycling Club. EMN-170417-152734002

* For more information visit cyclingtimetrials.org.uk/race-details/15574