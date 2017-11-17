Sleaford Elite Gym Club secures 20-medal haul

The club came home with 20 medals in total, seven of them gold, five silvers as well as eight bronze medals.

In the novice category, silver medallist Lauren Banks was just 0.05 of a mark away from gold and also won the team bronze with Tom Fletcher and Erin Banks.

There was double gold for Holly Robson in the under 11s intermediate 1 division in the individual and team competition.

Her team-mates Rachel Shields and Lauren Smeed bronze also won individual silver and bronze respectively.

Sleaford won team silver in the over 13 intermediate 1 competition thanks to Callum Elkington, Hazel Francis, and Freya Wakelen-Ball, with Callum also claiming an individual bronze medal.

Meanwhile Logan Sommers took the bronze in the under 13s intermediate 1 grade.

In the over 13 intermediate 2 grade, Ella McCarthy, Kaelin Brown and Echo Keating returned with team gold, with Echo winning individual bronze, and at intermediate 3, Oliver Tucker secured the bronze medal and Leo Bovington proudly finished fourth.

Club coach Patsy Shields said: “A massive thank-you to Nicola James and Leticia Hernandez Soriano for their voluntary support of our fab team.

“Also to our academy team who came over to help in the event, and to the parents that supported our trampolinists.

“We could not be more happy and proud of our team. They all have worked so hard.”