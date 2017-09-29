Sleaford fishing tackle business evolves to next level with brothers in charge

A well-loved Sleaford fishing tackle shop which closed after its founding owner died suddenly this year is being re-opened by two brothers.

Dave’s Peg angling centre was built up by Dave Wollerton who lost his battle to cancer in June this year after a very short illness.

A sneal preview of Fishing Evolution's store in Hadley Road off Woodbridge Road in Sleaford, opening up where Dave's Peg fishing tackle shop used to be. EMN-170929-113946001

It had grown in the town from being in Grantham Road and Westgate until finally expanding into an industrial estate unit on Hadley Road, off East Road, until his death.

An annual charity fishing match, which he helped to set up, was recently held in his memory.

Brothers and keen anglers Mark and Kevin Greatrix of Sleaford plan to re-open the business, under a new name, offering a wider range and variety of fishing tackle and bait.

The grand opening will be on Saturday, October 7.

Mark, 43, explained: We had spoken to Dave as we knew he was due to retire but then he was diagnosed with cancer, dying soon after.

“We have fished all our lives since toddlers and come from a fishing family. It is a hobby and passion and we have become more involved in the trade and the people around it and thought it would be something we would be interested in doing together as we reached later in life.

“We were expecting to do it in a couple of years but Dave’s illness has sped things along.”

Mark is an engineer and designer by training while Kevin, 40, runs his own plumbing company having got into the trade from school.

Mark said: “It is something we are looking forward to do in the future as we slow down and hope to grow this into a family business.”

They say they come to it with different fishing experience and knowledge but will be employing someone to run it full time while they have their other jobs.

Mark said: “The store has been massively changed and overhauled. We have gone for a modern look with popular brands, customer-oriented displays and a more attractive, user-friendly place to shop as well as being a staff-friendly environment.

“Dave successfully grew it through four stores and is the reason for our name as it is evolving to the next level.”

They are putting the finishing touches to their racking and fittings ready for the opening which will see 10 per cent discount cards handed out with purchases of £25 or more in store. These cards are valid for up to the end of the year. There will also be raffles and sweets.

They will be open six days a week Monday to Saturday, staying late on Thursdays.

“We look forward to welcoming all the anglers in store,” mark said.