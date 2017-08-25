Sleaford Golf Club: B team wrap up early promotion at Sutton Bridge

The club’s A team also secured a convincing win, 6–0, at home to Toft to preserve their one-point lead over Spalding with one match left to play.

* The senior team returned to action with a trip to Burghley park, following an enforced break with a gap in fixtures and a cancellation because of bad weather.

But the rest had clearly not done them any good as they fell to a 5-3 defeat.

* Lady president Madeline and her vice-president Celia invited all of the club’s ladies to play in a fun pairs greensome.

Leila Quirk and Debbie Smith ran out winners from runners-up Di Grocock and Helen Prue, while Di Heyes and Val Fleming finished third.

* The seniors captain organised a charity stableford which raised a total of £93.

The winning lady was Val Fleming with 29 points, and overall winner was Pete Budd with 39 points, pushing Brian White into second place on 37 points.

Sue Palmer won the EWGA Medal and the Jubilee Cup , with Kate Graves in second place.

* Robert Perrins won the men’s August Stableford with a fine score of 41 points.

The next best score was 39 points, shared by Rob Cummings, Doug Coote, Mick Baines and Stuart Graves.

The men’s August medal was won by Brian Marshall with an impressive nett 66, three strokes clear of his nearest challenger Simon Shaw.

* The men’s section then played for the Kitwood Cup and James Bowl.

The winners were Rhys Mayers (nett 68) and Pete Stewart with nett 69.