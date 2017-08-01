Sleaford Golf Club: Rust claims President’s Day honours

Paul Carpenter hosted President’s Day at Sleaford Golf Club on Sunday when more than 140 competitors took part.

With the rain mostly holding off, Steve Rust won the men’s competition with a score of 39 points, just a point ahead of runner-up Robert Perrins.

Izzy Stone won the ladies’ competition with 37 points, and the junior prize went to Charlie Hare with 42 points.

Donations on the day raised £341.87 for St Barnabas Hospice.

* Tuesday’s ladies’ competition was split into two sections.

The Veterans Cup was won by Sheila Wheeldon, and the Vintage Cup went to Celia Collinge.

* The seniors held a stableford on Thursday with 49 golfers taking part.

Phil White took the top spot with 39 points, ahead of runner-up John Broughton and third-placed Pete Budd who both carded 38 points.

* There were mixed fortunes for Sleaford GC’s A and B teams last weekend, with the A team losing three-and-a-half to two-and-a-half away at Stoke Rochford.

But the B team had a great five-and-a-half to half win against Greetham Valley.

* Sleaford Golf Club is running a Festival Week from Monday, August 28 which promises competitive golf at a low price.

Golfers are encouraged to book in advance. Details and entry forms can be found at www.sleafordgolfclub.co.uk