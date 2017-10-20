Sleaford golfer Ben Allen qualifies for world junior championships

Ben Allen secured a spot at the 2018 IMG Academy Junior World Championships, in California, after finishing runner-up in British Junior Golf Tour’s qualifying tournament at Park Hill GC.

The 15-year-old secured birdied the 12th and 17th holes on the main course at the Leicestershire club in a round of 78 to finish clear of the third-placed golfer in the boys’ 15 to 17 years age group.

More than 200 golfers from across the country battled it out in regional qualifiers, hoping to book a place at the championships whose previous winners include multiple Major winners Woods and Mickelson.

Allen will represent the British Junior Golf Tour in the prestigious competition which will feature around 1,200 participants from almost 60 different nations next July.

He also qualified gor thre North of England UNder 16s Championships in August and finuished tied for 30th in a 100-plus field.

Last year the Woodhall Spa Golf Club junior Ben Allen was selected for the England Golf U16 regional squads for 2016/17 after claiming a top 50 finish at the English Boys’ Under 14 Open Championship.