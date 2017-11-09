Sleaford golfer Hopkins lies second at Telegraph Junior Golf Championships

Sleaford golfer Will Hopkins is right in contention after the first round of a leading national junior golf championships in Portugal.

Hopkins heads into today’s second round of the Telegraph Vitality Junior Golf Championship lying tied for second place after shooting a two-under-par opening round 70.

He was the only golfer in the boys’ field not to drop a shot, reaching the turn at level after parring every hole of the front nine.

The former Sleaford Golf Club member made birdie at the par four 10th and 12th holes and then safely negotiated the rest for par in a controlled round.

He is just one shot behind first round leader Ben Jones, who carded six birdies, but also three bogeys, and is level with James Wilson and Alfie Fox.

The Carre’s Grammar School pupil is one of only 12 boys to qualify for the 54-hole final, held at Quinta do Lago, in the Algarve.

The 17-year-old was the leading qualifier from thousands of young golfers who entered nationwide and was among the favourites to land the title after a consistent season.

Full leaderboard: 1 Ben Jones 69, 2= William Hopkins 70, 2= James Wilson 70, 2= Alfie Fox 70; 5 Max Hopkins 71; 6= Thomas Plumb 76; 6= Enrique Dimayuga 76; 8= Charles Petrie 77; 8= Adam Tridgell 77; 10 Harry Goddard 78; 11 Greg Hurley 81; 12 Goncarlo Teodoro 83.