Sleaford golfer wins on international debut for England Schoolboys

Exciting young golfer Michael Baines made a winning start to his international career against Scotland last week.

Michael, who won Sleaford Golf Club’s annual senior championship last month aged just 14, was the youngest member of the 12-strong England Schoolboys team in their home international at Royal Troon.

Michael Baines gets his hands on the trophy after England's 14-4 win over Scotland EMN-170919-102558002

The St George’s Academy pupil lost in his opening foursomes match, but triumphed in his singles, holding his nerve to come through a tight match 1-up. His point helped England to a comprehensive 14-4 victory against their Scottish counterparts.

“The whole experience was amazing,” he said. “My team-mates and manager Terry Haggerty welcomed me into the fold even though I was the youngest English player there.

“The course played hard through the severe winds, but thankfully I managed to have a successful two days.

“I was very proud to represent my country and cannot wait to be able to do it again.”