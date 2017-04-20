Sleaford golfers turn out to support cancer charities

Good Friday saw 27 men’s, ladies’ and mixed teams compete at Sleaford Golf Club in a charity Texas scramble.

The event was held to support the fundraising campaign by members of the ladies’ section for Breast Cancer and Ovarian Cancer charities.

The Dream Team of Oliver Harrod, Jake Craddock, James Burnett and Liam Tunstall came home with an amazing winning score of 51.5 points.

Their total comprised of three pars, 10 birdies and five eagles, including a two on the 377-yard 16th hole.

The event raised just a few pence short of £800.

* The seniors’ team began their season in impressive style with a 6-2 victory away to Boston West followed by a narrower 4.5-3.5 win at home to Lincoln Golf Club.