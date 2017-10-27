Sleaford Gymnastics Club show medal form at county championships

Sleaford Gymnastics Club returned from the Lincolnshire County Floor and Vault Championships with a healthy crop of medals.

The Westgate-based club sent two teams to the championships which featured 35 teams in total from all over the county.

Medalists, from left, Rachel Harte, Rebecca Fletcher, Kennedy Shelley, Olivia Thorpe. EMN-171026-130950002

Sleaford’s level five team of Gabby Greig, Emma Randall, Kara Gardner, Abbie Jones, and Olivia Thorpe finished off in a very good seventh position.

And the level four squad of Rachel Harte, Molli Wilson, Kennedy Shelley, and Rebecca Fletcher managed to perform routines which earned them the team bronze medal.

With more than a 150 children competing, four girls from Sleaford qualified for the regional finals and also gained a gold medal, three silvers and a bronze with overall silver and several fourth positions.

Scoring was tough at the competitive two-piece event, the Sleaford gymnasts shone, with beautifully performed routines which showed in the results.

Results: Olivia Thorpe – silver; Oliwia Winiarska – sixth; Abbie Jones – silver; Isabelle Harvey – ninth; Rebecca Fletcher – silver (overall silver); Kara Gardner – sixth; Molli Wilson – eighth; Kennedy Shelley – gold (overall fourth); Rachel Harte – bronze; Amy Patchett – 12th; Emma Randall – seventh; Yasmin Farrant – ninth.