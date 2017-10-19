Sleaford gymnasts excel at British Disability Championships

Sleaford gymnast Logan Somers was on top form again as he earned a silver medal at the British Disability Gymnastics Championships.

Logan and Esmie Newton, who train at Sleaford Elite Gymnastics Club, travelled to the National Sports Centre in Lilleshall set out to compete in an exciting DIS British Championships.

Logan Somers added British gymnastics silver to his UK trampoline title EMN-171019-111515002

They showed off their artistic gymnastic skills against the UK and Ireland’s finest juniors.

Esmie (13) performed four beautiful routines on the floor, vault, bars and beam, while Logan wowed the crowd in five different disciplines of pommel, high bars, vault, parallel bars, and ring, and also performed a fantastic floor routine.

Esmie competed against a tough field, but performed well to finish in a commendable third place on the vault.

This was her first big competition and her club were proud of how well she coped with the experience.

Despite his tender years, 11-year-old Logan is a more seasoned competitor having recently won UK gold on the double mini trampoline at the British Gymnastics DMT and Tumbling Championships.

The national champion yet again showed off his skills to gain the highest score on the high bars and taking the overall silver medal for the competition.

Club coach Patsy Shields said: “Both these young gymnasts have had to overcome more challenges than many young people.

“They are an inspirational pair and we are very proud of them and their achievements.”