Sleaford gymnasts rack up the medals in Nottingham

Eight gymnasts competed for the club on floor and vault against stiff competition from several clubs from around the region.

From left - coach Nicola James, Imogen Fletcher, Ebony Docherty, Mia-May Bovington, Lucie Andrews, Erin Banks, coach Edward Shields EMN-170806-160405002

Erin Banks, Imogen Fletcher and Ebony Docherty performed their best-ever floor routines in their competitive debuts for the club.

Mia-May Bovington’s precise execution of her floor routine was rewarded with a silver medal, while Lucie Andrews’ polished routine earned the gold medal.

Lucie added to her medal tally with a bronze medal by coming third overall in her category.

In the afternoon competition, in the advanced category, Chloe King took a hat-trick of silver medals after finishing second on floor, vault and overall.

Not to be outdone, Erin Maxwell’s impressive floor routine helped her to two gold medals, on floor and overall to complete a one-two for the Sleaford girls in a tough category.

In the advanced-plus category, Evie Ballaam’s charismatic performance on floor and strong vault earned her silver and bronze respectively, and silver overall.

Coach Edward Shields said: “We could not be prouder of all of our girls.

“For all but one of them, this was their first taste of competitions outside the club, and they all raised their game on the day and performed their best-ever floor routines and vaults.

“We are so glad that their hard work has been rewarded. They are a fantastic group of athletes and deserve everything they got and more.”

For more information about the club, call (01529) 968080 or email sleafordelite@outlook.com