Sleaford gymnasts return from Witham Hill with 23-medal haul

Sleaford Gymnastics Club managed to bring home a staggering 23 medals from the Witham Hill Invitational in Lincoln.

More than 450 gymnasts competed at the two-day event, the Sleaford gymnasts performed superbly, with others just missing out on a medal, but gaining top six positions.

Instructor Sammi Emsley said: “All of the gymnasts worked extremely hard towards this event with many children performing new skills for the first time.

“The competition was tough as the levels were really high, but the gymnasts performed their routines excellently and were good enough to impress the judges.”

Among the medal winners, Abbie Jones won the level five trampette and floor and finished third on the beam, while in the level six competition Sophie Bastow earned trampette gold and silver medals at vault and beam.

Full Sleaford results –

Level Seven – Maisie Goodburn 2nd trampette; Alisha Foston 2nd trampette; Mia Dodsworth 4th trampette.

Level Six – Sophie Bastow 2nd vault, 2nd beam, 1st trampette.

Level Five – Amy Patchett 2nd vault, 4th bars, 3rd trampette; Emma Randall 3rd beam; Abbie Jones 4th vault, 3rd beam, 1st floor, 1st trampette; Olivia Thorpe 4th vault, 1st bars.

Level Four – Molli Wilson 3rd beam; Rachel Harte 1st floor.

Level Three – Rebecca Fletcher 3rd bars, 4th trampette; Kennedy Shelley 4th vault, 1st bars.