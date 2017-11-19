Sleaford karate black belts compete on international stage

Sleaford karate students represented the town at an international tournament.

The quartet, members of Shotokan Tokon Karate Club competed in the Japan Karate Association Four Nations Tournament in Crawley, with some success.

The event attracted competitors of all ages, experience and grades from England, Scotland, Ireland, Norway, Germany, France and Malta of all ages.

They competed in a variety of events, including kata (patterns) and kumite (sparring).

Representing Sleaford were Francesca Rivett, Jon Dumat, Nancy and Jack Edwards, all first dan black belts.

Nancy won a silver medal in the girls’ 11 to 13 years brown and black belt kumite, while Jon secured bronze in the men’s over 45 brown and black belt kumite.

The Shotokan Tokon Karate Club train at Carre’s Grammar School every Tuesday between 6.30pm and 7.30pm.

Anyone interested in learning traditional Japanese karate, call Sensei Mick Lowe on 07721 641023.