Sleaford RFC get the boot at Welford Road

A team representing Sleaford Rugby Club moved to joint-third in the season’s leaderboard in The Ultimate Big Boot at Welford Road on Sunday.

The Ultimate Big Boot allows groups to show their skills in front of a big Leicester Tigers crowd, challenging them to catch balls fired high into the sky as part of the half-time entertainment.

Sleaford RFC caught five attempts of a possible 10 EMN-171123-153557002

Sleaford came out on top, 5-2, in a head-to-head contest with a junior team from Atherstone RFC, a score which has been beaten just twice in the opening months of the season.

“I thought everyone superbly stepped up to the mark,” said Sleaford team captain Jon Finley.

“To be honest, they performed beyond expectations.”

At half-time in the Aviva Premiership win over Gloucester in September, Lincoln’s U16s team made seven successful catches from their 10 attempts on the hallowed Tigers turf, equalling the top score from the 2016/17 season set by Market Harborough.