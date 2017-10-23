Sleaford RFC held in high-scoring draw

Sleaford RFC were held to a disappointing draw at Nottingham Moderns on Saturday.

The hosts had lost all five of their matches this season and sat bottom of the Midlands Three East (North) Division.

But the Red and Blacks were held to a 34-all stalemate, dropping them to sixth in a tightly-packed table. They trail second-placed Ashby by just three points.

On Saturday, they host second-bottom Rolls Royce at Ruskington Road (ko 3pm).