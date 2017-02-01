Sleaford RFC Ladies target league status

Sleaford RFC Ladies’ XV look set to be playing league rugby next season following their latest victory over Deeping last week.

They ran in five tries in a closely-fought 29-22 win at Ruskington Road, but the biggest cause for celebration came in the completion of the fixture itself which allows them to apply for league status for the 2017/18 season.

Sleaford Ladies are coached by Sam and Pete Oliver EMN-170131-094341002

Deeping looked a well-drilled side from the kick-off, showing early attacking intent, but Sleaford’s defensive line rose to the challenge.

A nasty knee injury took skipper Cargill out of the game, replaced by Warner-Robinson, and Deeping went in front.

But Sleaford hit back, adopting the tactic that the best form of defence is attack, with Sharpe, Hook and Booth dominating midfield.

Sharpe, in particular, made important yardage at every opportunity, and with the pack beginning to take control, Dennis crossed to level the scores.

Sleaford Ladies reformed in 2015 and are braced for league rugby next season EMN-170131-094355002

The cold conditions forced several knock-ons, and from one resulting scrum, Jones worked the ball to Sharpe who released leading try scorer Booth to round the defence and score under the posts.

Thomas-Doyle’s conversion gave Sleaford a 12-5 half-time lead.

Deeping responded with their second try as the second half started at a bright pace.

But a determined home side made several forays into the opposition half and stretched their lead to 19-10 through Thomas-Doyle’s try and conversion following a turnover.

Debutante Henderson showed great speed to outpace the visitors’ defence for a 50-metre run-in and try number four, before Deeping moved within a converted score of Sleaford with their third try.

The hosts made sure of the win, however, when Parkes powered over after more good work from the pack, but Deeping would have the final word with a fourth try of the afternoon.

Sleaford: Cotton-Betteridge, Lynch, Cargill, Parkes, Cocks, Dennis, Parker, Jones, Sharpe, Henderson, Hook, Booth, Thomas-Doyle, Warner-Robinson, Taylor, Grimes, Leneghan, Vickers.