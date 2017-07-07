Sleaford schoolgirl earns Midlands hockey call-up

fdfd

The Year 8 pupil came through two weekends of trials to win her place in the Midlands Marauders line-up for the National Hockey Festival in Manchester.

She earned her shot after a successful season with the Lincolnshire squad where she was joined by schoolmate Ciara Wright.

Both girls were selected for county matches against Bedfordshire, Norfolk, Essex, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire.

They will step up to senior hockey next season with Leadenham Ladies in the Eastern Hockey Leagues.

Any girls interested in starting to play hockey can contact Mark.Scholes@btinternet.com at Sleaford Junior Hockey Club.

Training takes place at RAF Cranwell on Saturdays from 10am to 11.30am.