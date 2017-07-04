Sleaford sidecar racer Horspole grabs two top 10 finushes at Snetterton

Sleaford racer Gary Horspole and Scottish passenger Jimmy Connell recorded two strong top 10 results at Snetterton last weekend in round five of the British F1 Sidecar Championship.

After completing their qualifying in ninth place, Gary and Jimmy lined up on the fourth row in a mixed grid of F1 and 600 machines for race one on Saturday.

They didn’t get the best of starts and found themselves down in 12th place on lap two, but they soon settled into their race and began to reel in Archer/Thomas who were circulating some way ahead.

They caught and passed them on lap four and one lap later made a move on Bryan/McBride to move into 10th overall where they remained to the chequered flag.

With one of the outfits ahead in the 600 class, Horspole and Connell were promoted to ninth in their class to pick up seven championship points.

Once again the pair found themselves in pole position for race two on Sunday as the front four rows lined up in reverse order.

As the lights went out Horspole and Connell were in second going into turn one, but by the exit of turn three they were fifth.

And as the faster riders overhauled them they were seventh as they started lap two.

But they persevered and entered into a battle for position with Gary’s former passenger Rob Biggs who now drives his own outfit.

The pair exchanged places during the last three laps with Gary and Jimmy eventually pulling clear to secure ninth.

Once again one rider ahead was in a different class, elevating the pair a place up to eighth.

This set of results places Horspole and Connell ninth in the championship standings on 45 points, just one point behind the eighth-placed pair as they head to Mallory Park for the next round this weekend.