Sleaford Sqn succeed at Wing Swimming Championships

The 2160 Sleaford Sqn team claimed victory at the Trent Wing Swimming Championships.

Up against teams from the 30 other units in the Wing, Sleaford cadets carried off a host of medals and four of the six trophies up for grabs.

The crowning achievement of the day came with the award of the overall Champions’ Cup.

Other awards were the Junior Boys’ Trophy, Senior Boys’ Trophy and Team Relay Trophy.

Team Manager Steve Pybus said: “This was a fantastic result and the whole team should be very proud of their efforts.

“The cadets worked as a team for the whole day and it was a true pleasure to be part of their success.”

Medal winners were: Sgt E. Wright - senior boys’ backstroke (silver), freestyle (silver), relay (gold); Cpl C. Wright - junior boys’ butterfly (gold), freestyle (gold), individual medley (gold), relay (gold); Cpl A. Hinton-Shereston - senior girls’ backstroke (bronze), freestyle (bronze), relay (gold); Cdt D. Pepper - senior boys’ butterfly (bronze), breaststroke (gold), individual medley (bronze); Cdt L. Griffen - junior girls’ backstroke (gold); Cdt M. Bolton - junior boys’ backstroke (bronze); Cdt M. Pepper - junior boys’ breaststroke (bronze); Cdt J. Van Der Sluis - junior girlss freestyle (bronze), relay (gold).