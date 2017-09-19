Sleaford teen makes ice hockey debut for Peterborough

A decade of dedication has paid off for teenager Jack Peacock after he made his ice hockey debut for the Peterborough Phantoms.

The 18-year-old featured for the side in their 4-3 challenge victory at Swindon Wildcats.

Jack shared time on the ice with fellow netminder Adam Long as his side ramped up their preparations for the National Ice Hockey League Division One South.

While his senior debut was a moment to savour, it was all the more sweeter after 10 years of training and travelling for the youngster as he dreamed of becoming a pro player.

Jack received offers from the Sheffield Steelers and Nottingham Panthers, but opted for Peterborough, who he has been with for four-and-a-half years.

The Phantoms are coached by Slava Koulikov, who also coaches the Great Britain under 20s squad.

He was impressed with what he saw, saying: “We tried a few different things and gave a few young guys plenty of ice-time.

“It is important to do that where possible in these pre-season fixtures.

“The two goalies in particular did very well and won us the game in all honesty.”

Jack will be one of three netminders contracted to the club, and Jack - who lives in Sleaford - will now be hoping to see rink time with the Phantoms and Phantoms 2 sides this season.