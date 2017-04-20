Sleaford Tennis Club to host free taster afternoon

Sleaford Tennis Club are inviting anyone who fancies hitting the courts in time for Wimbledon to a free taster afternoon this weekend.

The Great British Tennis Weekend comes to Sleaford Tennis Club on Saturday from 12.30pm to 3.30pm.

The club will provide all equipment and their head coach Charlotte Andrew will be on the courts to provide a taster coaching session and on hand to provide information on the club’s programme of activities.

Sleaford Tennis Club is situated at Boston Road Recreation Ground.

For more information about their comprehensive tennis programme, visit www.sleafordtennisclub.co.uk or find their Facebook group.