Sleaford Town Awards - Sports Club/Team of the Year nominee Sleaford Gymnastics Club

Among the nominations for Sleaford Town Awards’ Sports Club of the Year title is the Sleaford Gymnastics Club.

The coach Sammi Emsley, a previous winner of the club coaching award, is said to continue to be deserving of all the recognition she gets.

Her nomination says: “She puts a tremendous amount of work into achieving the best results for her club, nothing is too much trouble for her.

“She one hundred per cent puts her club before any other activities.

“She also has a great team of coaches.”

The club’s members regularly and consistently walk away with armfuls of medals from county , regional and national gymnastics contests thanks to Sammi’s experience and encouragement, along with the support of parents.