Sleaford Town bowlers bounce back with four wins

With two matches cancelled to wet weather, Sleaford Town Bowls Club came out on top in four of their remaining five games.

They opened with their only defeat, at home to St Giles in the EBA Driffill Trophy.

Just one rink won and one drew as the aggregate was lost 72-84. Andy Caress with Martin Titley and Larry Davies won 23-21, and Peter Annison, Neil Mapletoft and Trevor Cope drew 17-all, while the losing sets were John Parker, Kris Moore and Paul Jobson 15-19, and David Campbell, Phil Musson and Andrew Bird 17-27.

* At home on Sunday morning in the ASC Metals League, two winning rinks secured the aggregate 61-38 for eight points to two.

The rinks of Gerald Woodhead, Larry Davies and Roy Markham (26-8), and Peter Annison, Calum Campbell and Kris Moore (24-7) gave Town a good start, and the losing rink was Robin Wilson, Brian Srawley and Gwen Campbell (11-23).

* Town completed a good result at Branston in the City League, winning all four rinks 96-53 and a maximum 14 points.

John Parker, Martin Titley and Paul Jobson got away to a good start, going 9-1 up and scored steadily throughout to win 35-10.

Trevor Cope’s set of Robin Wilson and David Campbell won 22-11, Calum Campbell, Larry Davies and Andrew Bird won 19-15, and Andrew Morris, Kris Moore and Neil Mapletoft won 20-17.

* Away to Cranwell in the Sleaford League, three of four rinks were won in a heavy scoring match.

Cecelia Faulkner, Ken Dye and Bas Gilbert scored well in the first 11 ends, going 28-2 up before winning 37-12, while Andrew Bird, Calum Campbell and Larry Davies were 10–6 up at nine ends and then scored 24 shots to finish 34-10 winners.

Mick Jarrald, Brian Srawley and Gwen Campbell won 24-10, while Clive Steadman, Julie Cope and Ken Irwin fouight bavk from 4-14 down at 10 ends to lose 18-19 on a measure on the last end.

* Town hosted Grantham in the EBA League where two of the three rinks won to take eight points and the aggregate 59-37.

Martin Titley, Calum Campbell, David Campbell and Andrew Bird won 24-8, John Parker, Peter Stokes, Kris Moore and Paul Jobson won 18-9, while Robin Wilson, Roger Neaverson, Richard Barnes and Trevor Cope were pipped 17-20.