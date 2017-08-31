Sleaford Town bowlers enjoy winning week

Sleaford Town Bowls Club won four of five matches last week, starting at St Giles in the EBA League.

Two narrow winning rinks failed to take the aggregate, losing by three shots 44-47 to collect four points.

Scores: Martin Titley, David Campbell, Kris Moore, Ashly Caress won 14-12; John Parker, Calum Campbell, Paul Jobson, Trevor Cope won 17-16; Robin Wilson, Richard Barnes, Neil Mapletoft, Andrew Bird lost 13-19.

* Hosting Grantham in the ASC Metals League Town won on two rinks, but drew the match 56-all, gaining six points to Grantham’s four.

Scores: Cecilia Faulkner, Gillian Annison, Gwen Campbell won 26-19; Peter Annison, Peter Stokes, Mick Faulkner won 24-17; Kris Moore, Andrew Morris, Calum Campbell lost 6-20.

* Away at Boultham Park in the City League, all four rinks won to take 14 points and the aggregate 106-50.

Andrew Morris, Kris Moore and Paul Jobson gave the team a good start with a 35-10 win, closely followed by John Parker, David Campbell and Ashley Caress (26-6).

Ruth Bird, Calum Campbell and Andrew Bird won 22-16, and Martin Titley, Neil Mapletoft and Trevor Cope completed the 23-18 win.

* At home to St Giles in the District League, two winning rinks secured the aggregate score 64-50 and 10 points overall.

Scores: Calum Campbell, Julie Cope, Larry Davies won 19-16; Ken Dye, Gwen Campbell, Roy Markham won 28-13; Jackie Wareham, Bas Gilbert, Ken Irwin lost 17-21.

* In the EBA League on Friday evening at home to Moorlands, all three rinks won to take maximum 10 points and the aggregate 88-36.

The visitors were a bowler short against Robin Wilson, Richard Barnes, David Campbell and Andrew Bird and lost 39-3, while Martin Titley, Roger Neaverson, Neil Mapletoft and Trevor Cope won 26-16, and John Parker, Calum Campbell, Kris Moore and Paul Jobson won 23-17.