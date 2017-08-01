Sleaford Town bowlers miss out on cup final

More mixed fortunes for the Sleaford Town bowlers with four wins and three losses.
In the Hospital Cup semi-final against St Giles at the Boultham Park green, two rinks were won, but after a good performance Town lost the aggregate 71-81.
Scores: Gerald Woodhead, Mick Faulkner, Larry Davies won 26-14; Jackie Wareham, Ken Dye, Bas Gilbert won 18-15; Peter Annison, Ken Irwin, Phil Musson lost 14-21; Cecilia Faulkner, Gillian Annison, Brian Srawley lost 13-31.
* At Moorlands in the EBA League, all three rinks were won to take all 10 points with a 63-35 aggregate.
Scores: Kris Moore, Martin Titley, Andrew Morris, Larry Davies won 20-9; Robin Wilson, Peter Stokes, Phil Musson, Andrew bird won 23-13; John Parker, Steve Morris, Roger Neaverson, Neil Mapletoft lost 20-13.
* Hosting Eslaforde Park in the Sleaford League, Town won rink and drew another, but edged the aggregate score 75-73 for six points.
Scores: Linda Morris, Jackie Wareham, Bas Gilbert won 24-12; Ruth Bird, Cecilia Faulkner, Ken Irwin drew 18-all; Peter Annison, Clive Steadman, Mick Faulkner lost 18-21; Gerald Woodhead, Mick Jarrald, Brian Srawley lost 15-22.
* At home to St Giles on Sunday morning in the ASC Metals League, two winning rinks gave Town the aggregate, 75-40 and eight points.
Scores: Robin Wilson, Brian Srawley, Andrew Bird won 28-9; Andrew Morris, Peter Annison, Kris Moore won 24-9; Larry Davies, Linda Morris, Gillian Annison lost 13-22.
* Sleaford lost their unbeaten City League run at St Giles on Monday night, going down on all four rinks to lose 48-100.
Scores: John Parker, Roger Neaverson, Richard Barnes lost 16-21; David Campbell, Phil Musson, Neil Mapletoft lost 15-20; Andrew Morris, Peter Stokes, Kris Moore lost 10-30; Martin Titley, Larry Davies, Andrew Bird lost 7-29.
* Hosting Helpringham in the Sleaford League, only one the rink of Catherine Frain, Gwen Campbell and Bas Gilbert won, 17-14, to gain two points.
The losing sets were Clive Steadman, Mick Faulkner and Phil Musson (12-17), Cecilia Faulkner, Ken Dye and Larry Davies (15-23), and Peter Annison, Ken Irwin and Brian Srawley (15-23).
* Town fared better at home to Sleaford Bristol with two winning rinks and the aggregate 86-67 for eight points.
Scores: Gerald Woodhead, Ken Dye, Larry Davies won 29-12; Clive Steadman, Joan Gilbert, Ken Irwin won 26-12; Andrew Bird, Gillian Annison, Mick Faulkner lost 17-20; Mick Jarrald, Cecilia Faulkner, Peter Annison lost 14-23.
* Town hold their President’s Day competition on Sunday, August 13. Send entries to the secretary Peter Annison on (01529) 307182 by this Sunday.
Almost Done!
Registering with Sleaford Standard means you're ok with our terms and conditions.