Sleaford Town bowlers miss out on cup final

More mixed fortunes for the Sleaford Town bowlers with four wins and three losses.

In the Hospital Cup semi-final against St Giles at the Boultham Park green, two rinks were won, but after a good performance Town lost the aggregate 71-81.

Scores: Gerald Woodhead, Mick Faulkner, Larry Davies won 26-14; Jackie Wareham, Ken Dye, Bas Gilbert won 18-15; Peter Annison, Ken Irwin, Phil Musson lost 14-21; Cecilia Faulkner, Gillian Annison, Brian Srawley lost 13-31.

* At Moorlands in the EBA League, all three rinks were won to take all 10 points with a 63-35 aggregate.

Scores: Kris Moore, Martin Titley, Andrew Morris, Larry Davies won 20-9; Robin Wilson, Peter Stokes, Phil Musson, Andrew bird won 23-13; John Parker, Steve Morris, Roger Neaverson, Neil Mapletoft lost 20-13.

* Hosting Eslaforde Park in the Sleaford League, Town won rink and drew another, but edged the aggregate score 75-73 for six points.

Scores: Linda Morris, Jackie Wareham, Bas Gilbert won 24-12; Ruth Bird, Cecilia Faulkner, Ken Irwin drew 18-all; Peter Annison, Clive Steadman, Mick Faulkner lost 18-21; Gerald Woodhead, Mick Jarrald, Brian Srawley lost 15-22.

* At home to St Giles on Sunday morning in the ASC Metals League, two winning rinks gave Town the aggregate, 75-40 and eight points.

Scores: Robin Wilson, Brian Srawley, Andrew Bird won 28-9; Andrew Morris, Peter Annison, Kris Moore won 24-9; Larry Davies, Linda Morris, Gillian Annison lost 13-22.

* Sleaford lost their unbeaten City League run at St Giles on Monday night, going down on all four rinks to lose 48-100.

Scores: John Parker, Roger Neaverson, Richard Barnes lost 16-21; David Campbell, Phil Musson, Neil Mapletoft lost 15-20; Andrew Morris, Peter Stokes, Kris Moore lost 10-30; Martin Titley, Larry Davies, Andrew Bird lost 7-29.

* Hosting Helpringham in the Sleaford League, only one the rink of Catherine Frain, Gwen Campbell and Bas Gilbert won, 17-14, to gain two points.

The losing sets were Clive Steadman, Mick Faulkner and Phil Musson (12-17), Cecilia Faulkner, Ken Dye and Larry Davies (15-23), and Peter Annison, Ken Irwin and Brian Srawley (15-23).

* Town fared better at home to Sleaford Bristol with two winning rinks and the aggregate 86-67 for eight points.

Scores: Gerald Woodhead, Ken Dye, Larry Davies won 29-12; Clive Steadman, Joan Gilbert, Ken Irwin won 26-12; Andrew Bird, Gillian Annison, Mick Faulkner lost 17-20; Mick Jarrald, Cecilia Faulkner, Peter Annison lost 14-23.

* Town hold their President’s Day competition on Sunday, August 13. Send entries to the secretary Peter Annison on (01529) 307182 by this Sunday.