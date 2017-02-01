Sleaford Town Runners: Ingrid first home at Folksworth

A Sleaford Town Runners trio travelled to Peterborough for the Folksworth 15 road race, organised by Yaxley Runners.

There were frost patches to beware, but no real problem and the few areas of ice were coned off and the event was well marshalled.

The course needs to be carefully paced with three big hills on each of the two laps, the final climb coming less than a mile from the finish.

Ingrid Williams was first home for the club in 2hr 23min 40secs, ahead of Mark Ellis (2.30.36), and Mike Folland (2.44.27).

* Last Sunday, Jo Calver and Shaun Louth took the one-hour drive south to Rockingham Raceway, in Northamptonshire, for the friendly Brass Monkey 10km.

There was a good turnout of between 300 and 400 runners who tackled four laps of the 1.5-mile oval circuit and then the length of the pit lane to the finish.

The event raises £5,000 each year for the Lakeland Hospice. Jo’s great running form continued as she finished in 1hr 06min 50secs, and Shaun ran and walked his way round to finish in 1.20.03.

* Sleaford Town Runners host the sixth running of The Rauceby Ripper at South Rauceby on Saturday.

The 250 places were sold out within a month and yet again Sleaford will be well represented by local clubs. The run starts in the grounds of Rauceby Hall at 10.30am.