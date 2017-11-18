Sleaford trampoline club strike gold in Lincoln

f

The Sleaford club won two team golds and a team silver as well as three individual titles and a silver medal.

Silver medallist Megan

Head coach Stephanie Lansell said: “Everyone worked super hard and all gained medals and qualified to the next routine level.”

Results –

Over 11s Novice – Team Silver; Tasha (1st); Hattie (3rd); Shannon (5th); Ruby (6th) Cathelin (8th).

Under 11 Novice – Team Gold; Emilia (1st); Georgia (7th); Adam (8th); Connor (9th).

Big Jumps won team silver in the Over 11s Novice - Shannon, Ruby, Catelin, Hattie, Tasha

Over 11 Club 1 – Team Gold; Amy (1st); Maddie (3rd); Evie (5th).

Under 13 Inter 1 – Megan (2nd).