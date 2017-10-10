Sleaford trampolinists shine at regional competition

Big Jumps Trampoline Club were toasting more success after three of its members finished in the top 10 in the region.

It was a step-up for the Sleaford competitors as they took on clubs from the north west of England and the best from the East Midlands.

The flights were tough, but great scores were achieved as the Sleaford club boasted three qualifiers, all in the top 10.

Megan topped the club contingent with a fine second place, while Maddie and Evie finished fourth and fifth respectively with a qualifying score of 45. The club also earned a team medal after topping the over 11s age group.

* Big Jumps has launched adult trampoline sessions on Fridays from 6.30pm to 7.30pm at Fitness Zone. Classes cost £5.