Sleaford triathlete claims British age group title

Sleaford athlete Seamus Sheard was head and shoulders above the rest once again as he became a British duathlon champion.

The 18-year-old, a rising star of the Tri3 Sleaford Triathlon Club, took the age group title at the British Standard Distance Duathlon Championships at Bedford Autodrome.

Seamus is making big improvements in the pools EMN-170417-145645002

Sheard had to complete a 10km run, then 39km on the bike before finishing with a 5km run at the championships for age group athletes over standard distance.

The success came hot on the heels of his winning podium position at the end of March at Clumber Park.

Following a consistent block of winter training, Sheard came into 2017 as a strong multisport athlete.

So far this year he has achieved his target of 5min 30secs for 400m in the pool and significantly improved his 10km running time as he prepares for the new triathlon season.

Seamus on his way to the title at Bedford EMN-170417-145708002

Coach Nikki Fletcher said: “Seamus is an exceptional athlete with incredible focus and commitment and does not allow himself to be distracted from his end goal. He is an absolute pleasure to coach.”

Sheard, who joined the Sleaford club in 2014, is a sponsored ambassador for team Aqua Sphere UK and is also supported locally by the Adam Gibbons Sports Foundation.

Nikki added: “We are immensely proud of his dedication, hard work and well-earned success.

“He is an inspiration to many of the members, especially the juniors who look to him as a role model. We wish Seamus continued success for 2017 and beyond.”

For more information about Tri3 Sleaford, visit their website www.tri3sleaford.co.uk or find them on Facebook at Tri3 Sleaford Triathlon Club.