Sleaford triathletes complete Outlaw Ironman

Three members of Tri3 Sleaford Triathlon Club, Louise Short, Sandy Telfer and Derek Jones completed the Outlaw Triathlon at Holme Pierpoint, in Nottingham.

The full ironman distance of a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride and 26.2-mile run had to be completed in under 17 hours, which all three athletes accomplished.

Louise said: “I managed to gain two personal bests in my swim and bike and my run was only 12 minutes over my previous marathon time which isn’t bad considering what I had done before it!

“I hit a couple of dark places on the bike, but my little book of inspiration worked a treat and I definitely felt my grandma urging me around that bike course.”

To read more about Louise’s amazing Ironwoman experience, read her blog at https://theordinaryironwoman.wordpress.com