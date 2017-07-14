Sleaford triathletes out in force in Norfolk

The prestigious event incorporated a 1.2-mile open water swim, 56-mile bike ride around rolling countryside, and a half marathon in the grounds of Holkham Hall.

Sleaford Triathlon Club family Joseph and Issie Thorpe with dad Paul EMN-170713-162526002

The competitors had support from family, friends and club members around the course, many as official marshals for the day.

The weekend of events at Holkham was preceded by a 2.5km fun run which club juniors Joseph and Issie Thorpe completed ahead of their dad Paul’s race the following day.

Triathletes from the club trained incredibly hard for the event, including newcomers to the multi-discipline sport.

Not to be outdone, many of the club’s juniors were in action at the Foremarke Junior Triathlon, set in the grounds of Foremarke Hall, and the Derby Junior Triathlon in Allestree.

The club was represented from Tristar 1 to Tristar 3 levels and all competitors produced great performances.

The final aquathon, organised and run by the club at Sleaford Leisure Centre was held on Monday.

For more information about the club or the aquathon, visit their website at www.tri3sleaford.co.uk or find them on Facebook at Tri3 Sleaford Triathlon Club.