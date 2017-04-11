Sleaford Triathlon Club juniors on form at Scampton Duathlon

A group of 15 juniors from Tri3 Sleaford Triathlon Club competed in the RAF Scampton Duathlon on Saturday.

The run–bike–run event was the first of the season and the club, represented at all age levels, made a great start to the year.

Ted Bentley and Oliver Higgins show off their medals at the RAF Scampton Duathlon EMN-171004-133917002

Ted Bentley and Oliver Higgins were competing for the first time in the Tristart category for eight-year-olds and did very well to pick up medals.

Each category has increasingly longer distances and many of the juniors have moved up this year.

Lottie Wilkinson and Ewan Clark moved up to Tristar1; wile there were six juniors in Tristar2 – Hannah Crooks, Laura Higgins, Megan Procter, Jack Pemberton, Cameron Smith-Wood and Harry Turner.

Will Bentley and Luke Brookes were in action for Tristar3, and Adele Smith-Wood, Ben McNiffe and Tom Procter all competed in the youth category.

Sleaford Triathlon Club at the WoldsTour Sportive EMN-171004-133928002

Coach Mark Holman is immensely proud of their achievements and the hard work they have put into training over the winter period – we are looking forward to further events over the next few months.

* On the same day, several club members also took part in the Tour of the Wolds Sportive.

Andrew Stevens, Ellie Pocock, Ann Le Bek and Kerri Shaw tackled 86 miles, while Louise Short and Jo Jordaan Patrick rode the short course of 53 miles. They all enjoyed the rolling hills and great Lincolnshire countryside in perfect weather conditions.

* For more information about Tri3 Sleaford, visit their website or find them on Facebook at Tri3 Sleaford Triathlon Club.