Sleaford triathlon club stage fourth anniversary challenge

Tri3 Sleaford Triathlon Club celebrated its fourth anniversary in style by holding an open duathlon event in Heckington.

More than 35 participants from local running and triathlon clubs took part in the short and long courses.

Junior member Adele Smith-Wood made the club this splendid birthday cake EMN-171026-140648002

Winners of the Short course, which incorporated a 2.5km run, a 20km cycle and 1.25km run were Rob Leafe (male), Keely McNiffe (female), Victoria Brookes (vet female), and Paul Morris (vet male).

Prizes in the long course (5km run–40km bike–2.5km run) went to Kenton Jones (male), Molly Pacey (female), Ellie Pocock (vet female), and Stephen Hobday (vet male).

A special anniversary cake was also made by junior member Adele Smith-Wood.

The club plans to run a similar event in the spring and make both the autumn and spring events, for all abilities, a regular feature on the club calendar.

For further information about the club, visit www.tri3sleaford.co.uk or via their Facebook page at Tri3 Sleaford Triathlon Club.