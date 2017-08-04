Sleaford Wheelers remember cycling legend Nev Crane

Sleaford Wheelers Cycling Club held their annual 25-mile time trial in memory of their late club legend Nev Crane.

Nev helped to revive the club in 1965 following a career in professional cycling and as a mechanic for the Great Britain national team.

This year’s event was organised by his daughter, Linda Hurst, with prizes presented by his grandson, Ben Wright.

Despite the wind, a field of 74 riders finished the course, which took them through Osbournby to the Donington roundabout and back.

The top spot was taken by Daniel Barnett (Team Bottrill) with a time of 53min 18secs, with Peterborough Cycling Club’s Claire Steels taking first female prize after completing the course in 59.09.

In the under 18s category, Sleaford Wheelers’ Abigail Saggs was the female winner with a time of 1hr 30min 32secs, while Robert McAndrew (Team Jewson) took the men’s with 1.01.45.

Alford Wheelers riders Alexander Colman, Ben Shucksmith, and Paul Ripley’s combined time of 2hr 56min 21secs won them the men’s team prize, and home riders Ann Le Bek, Heather Riddell, and Linda Hurst topped the women’s team standings in a aggregate time of 3hr 37min 55secs.