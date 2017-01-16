Solar power bowls club?

A green energy company has made initial enquiries to North Kesteven District Council about whether it would be allowed to install solar panels on the roof of Sleaford Indoor Bowls Club.

Green Energy International, of Cheadle Hulme, contacted NKDC planning department on behalf of club director Brian Coyne to find out whether it would need permission to fit 284 solar panels, generating 75kw of electricity on the south facing flat roofs of the club building on Eastbanks. By virtue of its size, siting and design the potential scheme was deemed not to require prior approval, according to planning officers.

Terry Curran, chairman of the managament committee, said the club has not actually submitted any application for the fitting of solar panels, but there was “a tentative enquiry from a solar panel company about the benefits of having solar panels.”