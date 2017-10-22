South Kyme Golf Club: Sue crowned 2017 ladies’ champion

South Kyme Golf Club’s championship weekend was a big success with good weather for both days.

Sue Roberts was crowned ladies’ club champion and the Handicap Trophy went to Paula Young.

* There was a big turnout for the club’s Captain’s Day, with Heather Dopierala taking home the Lady Captain’s Trophy.

* The ladies’ Am-Am Charity Open Day was a great success, with the course in great condition and a record turnout.

The Boston Golf Club team of Kathleen Yates, Ann Gullick, Anne Sutton and Marion Bavin won the day with 94 points.

* Sue’s Lady Captain’s Fun Day was won by Lorna Campbell from runner-up Anne Barnham and Jane Coleman.

Thanks to Ray, Martin and Ian for manning the halfway house.

* The Mixed Foursomes Vase was won this year by Helen and Jody Kirschner, with Joan and Alan Cowie in second place, and Yvonne and Ian Prior in third.

* The EWGA August monthly medal at South Kyme Golf Club was won by Anne Clayton, beating Heather Dopierala on countback with nett 74.

Lady captain Sue Duncan was two shots back in third.

Paula Young won the Sunday Medal, and with it the Order of Merit, after shooting an excellent nett 68, four clear of Jane Coleman, with Sue Annibal third with nett 76.

September’s Sunday Medal was closely fought and won by Sue Roberts (nett 70) from Anne Barnham (nett 71) and Sue Annibal (nett 72). Sue Roberts also topped the Order of Merit.

* Elaine Sturton was the winner of the club’s August Monthly Stableford with 37 points, just a point ahead of runner-up Margaret White, while Sue Annibal completed the top three with 33pts.

* South Kyme’s ladies team hosted Kirton Holme in a friendly match with the home team winning 3-1.

Honours in the away game at Sleaford went to the hosts, while a home match with Boston West ladies ended in a half.

* The Cancer Spoon Stableford was won convincingly by Jane Barlow with 40 points, eight clear of Jenny Atherton, with Joan Cowie (31pts) a point further back in third.