Talented Sleaford skier called into national academy

Freestyle skier Dan Abra has taken the first steps towards fulfilling his Winter Olympic dream after he was asked to join a national winter sports academy.

The 15-year-old from Sleaford has been selected for the Snowsport England Home Nations Park and Pipe Academy for the 2017/18 season.

The talented skier, who attends St George’s Academy, trains at Snozone in Castleford and will be part of the academy for the coming winter.

Being part of the academy will allow Dan to join training weekends at Loughborough University and access their world-class facilities.

He will also get support with gymnastic sessions, nutrition and fitness, as well as the opportunity to take part in on-snow camps in Europe throughout the winter months.

“I am extremely happy to have been selected and it has boosted my confidence,” Dan said.

“It means I have the opportunity to push myself further in the sport that I love and develop new skills.

“I’m extremely proud to be selected as I’m fairly new to freestyle skiing although I have skied from a young age.”

Dan will be looking to develop his skiing further, with a long-term goal of representing Great Britain at the Winter Olympics.

Snowsport England talent development officer Ian Findlay said: “Dan has shown that he has both the talent and attitude to become part of the academy, which will aid his journey towards competing at a national level.

“He will be part of training camps both on and off snow throughout the season, aimed at developing individual skill and all mountain performance.

“We hope Dan enjoys being part of the Snowsport England Park and Pipe set-up.”