Tough going for Sleaford Town bowlers

It was not a good week for the Sleaford Town bowlers only three wins recorded in their eight matches.

Away at St Giles in the ASC Metals League, Town had only one winning rink of Linda Morris, Ken Irwin and Gwen Campbell (22-19).

Andrew Morris, Calum Campbell and Kris Moore lost 12-16, and Peter Annison, Steve Morris and Larry Davies went down 19-23.

* In the City League at home to St Giles, rink wins were shared two apiece, but Town took the honours 79—62 and 10 points to four.

Rink scores: David Campbell, Kris Moore, Paul Jobson won 28—12; Neil Mapletoft, Peter Stokes, Trevor Cope won 23—17; Derek Smith, John Parker, Roger Neaverson lost 14—15; Martin Titley, Richard Barnes, Ashley Caress lost 14—18.

* At Eagle in the District League’s Hospital Cup, the town lost on three rinks and the match 63—83.

Ken Irwin won in the singles 25—19, but Joan Gilbert and Larry Davies lost in the doubles by just two shots 19—21.

In the triples, Peter Annison, Julie Cope and Gwen Campbell lost 11—27, and in the fours Jackie Wareham, Ken Dye, Clive Steadman and Bas Gilbert lwere beaten 8—16.

* In the Woodhall Friendly League at home to Eslaforde Park, there was only one winning rink for the Town and two points.

Rink scores: Robin Wilson, Clive Steadman, Ken Dye won 19—10; Peter Annison, Julie Cope, Bas Gilbert lost 16—22; Ken Irwin, Joan Gilbert, Brian Srawley lost 7—30.

* In the EBA game at Monks Road WMC, Sleaford took the honours with a 48—40 win and seven points to three.

John Parker, David Campbell, Roger Neaverson and Derek Smith won 20—11, while Martin Titley, Ken Dye, Larry Davies and Ashley Caress lost by one shot 15—16, and Robin Wilson, Peter Stokes, Kris Moore and Neil Mapletoft drew 13-all.

* Away to Helpringham in the Ron Kitchen Memorial Trophy, the Town lost on three rinks with an aggregate score of 53—70.

Peter Annison lost in the two-wood singles, 8—21, Andrew Bird lost in the four-wood singles, 5—21, while John Parker, Larry Davies and Neil Mapletoft won in the two-wood rinks 18—8, and Calum Campbell and David Campbell lost in the pairs 9—16.

* Hosting Boultham Park in the District League, all three rinks were lost 37—67 and no points.

Rink scores: Gerald Woodhead, Ken Dye, Roy Markham lost 12—27; Celessia Faulkner, Gillian Annison, Mick Faulkner lost 11—23; Jackie Wareham, Bas Gilbert, Phil Musson lost 14—17.

* Entertaining Sleaford Bristol in the Woodhall Afternoon League, two winning rinks gave Town four points to the visitors’ two.

There were wins for Gerald Woodhead, Jackie Wareham and Ken Dye (22—9), and Mick Jarrald, Gillian Annison and Larry Davies (22—11), but Clive Steadman, David Curt and David Campbell went down narrowly 14—16.