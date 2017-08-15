Tough week on the road for Ruskington bowlers

Ruskington Bowls Club’s week started with a visit to their least favourite green, Monks Road WMC for a City (Evening) League match.

David Miller with Trevor Harding and Steve Clifton went down 10-24, but John Booth’s set of Les Wilkinson and Colin Pawson pulled off a draw at 19-all with a last-end single.

Tony Codd with Trevor Thackray and George Glover dropped a four on the last end to lose 18-21, and Waylon Clarke’s set of Jock Mitchell and Zack Thompson held on to win 13-12 in a low-scoring game for three league points.

* Next on the list was a home fixture with Bardney in the Cliff League.

Jim Barclay’s set of Trevor Thackray and Cecil Hall lost 15-18, but Trevor Harding with Kath Booth and Les Warren won 22-11, including a six and two successive threes to finish.

In contrast, David Miller’s set of Graham Croft and Colin Pawson lost 13-22 despite scoring a five halfway through, as their opponents countered with a six the next end.

John Booth with Les Wilkinson and John Hurst had a field day, winning 30-17 as the hosts took 10 league points.

* A tough outing at Nettleham to play their B team followed in the City (Afternoon) League.

Les Jenkins with Les Wilkinson and Jim Barclay could do little against a strong set and dropped a seven when seven shots ahead, as they lost out 16-22. John Booth’s set of Isabel Drain and Graham Croft lost 11-19, and Jackie Ray, with Carol Croft and John Hurst, lost 11-22 as Ruskington had no points to show for their efforts.

* Second-placed Ruskington faced a long trip to fourth-placed Wrangle for an important Coningsby League match.

Tony Codd, Les Wilkinson and Lorraine Clifton faced a very good set and were trounced, 8-36 after scoring on only six ends.

But Les Jenkins, with Trevor Thackray and Jock Mitchell, won 19-14, and Jackie Ray, with Sue Mitchell and Paul Butterworth, scored a three on the last end to edge a nailbiter 18-16.

The aggregate was lost, but the eight league points were shared four each.