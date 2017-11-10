Triathlon juniors take to the country for training

Tri3 Sleaford Triathlon Club juniors are using the winter period to take part in the Lincolnshire cross country season as part of their training programme.

Jack Pemberton and Connor Nutley (pictured) travelled to Boston for the second event of the season, representing the club in the under 13s age group.

The ground was wet and muddy after heavy rainfall the previous night and all competitors had to negotiate a slippery course with a water jump just for good measure.

There will be three further meets during the season.

For further information about the club, visit www.tri3sleaford.co.uk or via their Facebook page at Tri3 Sleaford Triathlon Club.