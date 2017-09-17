World record attempt

Intrepid bowlers are setting out to break a world record by playing a match non-stop for two-and-a-half days.

The six-strong group from Sleaford Indoor Bowls Club are attempting to break the current world record, set in New Zealand, which stands at 52 hours.

The group are bidding to smash through that meagre stint with a 60-hour pairs match down at the East Banks-based club.

They will begin at 8am on September 28 and play right through two sunsets and sunrises to 8pm on the 30th.

The idea was the brainchild of Jon Shand and Mike Baker. They are looking to raise at least £1,000 for animal charity the Dogstar Foundation, and for club coffers.

Jon, from Scopwick, said: “We were trying to come up with a charity idea that hasn’t been done before and Mike asked if there were any world records we could break without too much running about. After a bit of Google time I found this one.

“The longest game we normally play is three hours so it’s going to be a bit of a challenge, but if it was easy then someone else would have done it already.”

Joining the pair in Sleaford Team 60 are Steve Cambers, Adie Smith, Tom Clarke and Paul Roberts, a group which boasts an age range of 18 to 54.

Splitting into three teams, each pair will play for four hours and then have two hours off to grab some sleep before re-joining the fray.

“We can sleep during the two-hour breaks so long as we stay in the building,” Jon added. “One of the rules is that we can’t leave the building throughout the record attempt, and we have to keep score, too.”

The event will coincide with the club’s open gala day on September 30.

They will also hold a raffle and auction on the day.

A sports physiotherapist is being sought to look after the team during their marathon challenge, but they have already scheduled a few dummy runs in preparation.

Jon said: “The plan is to have a couple of longer sessions where we will play for 12 hours, and we hope to fit one 24-hour session in over a weekend. Then we’ll just have to go for it.”